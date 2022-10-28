Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 6:25 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.

Details on how many vehicles and people were involved were not available last time this article was updated, but at least one ambulance was called to the scene.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

