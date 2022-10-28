Colorado Springs police arrest ‘prolific offenders’ after string of vehicle break-ins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police announced Friday that they had arrested two people connected to at least 15 different cases in the city.

Police said during their investigation of a traffic accident in the 2700 block of North Chestnut Street on Sept. 1, they found evidence linked to a vehicle break-in.

Police said the vehicle was being driven by Beth Reichenberg, 39, and detectives followed up to determine any other vehicle break-ins Reichenberg may have been involved in.

In their investigation, detectives identified two other people involved in Reichenberg’s criminal activities. One of the alleged associates was Brian Lude, 25. Police said the third suspect was only charged with misdemeanors and will not be publicly identified.

Police added that the incidents occurred across the city between June and September. These incidents included burglaries of vehicles at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Villa Sport, Memorial Central Hospital’s parking garage, Cinemark Theaters and Colorado College’s parking garage.

Detectives said they located evidence that also linked the three suspects to a number of other criminal incidents in the area.

Reichenberg was arrested on the following charges:

30 counts of Identity Theft (Felony);

Two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device (Felony);

Theft (Felony);

11 counts of First Degree Criminal Trespass (misdemeanor);

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (Felony);

Possession of Burglary Tools (Misdemeanor);

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor);

Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor);

Careless Driving Causing Accident and License for Drivers Required

Lude was arrested on the following charges:

Six counts of Identity Theft (Felony);

One count of Second Degree Burglary (Felony);

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device (misdemeanor);

Two counts of First Degree Criminal Trespass (misdemeanor);

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (misdemeanor);

Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor);

Theft (Misdemeanor);

False Reporting of Identifying Information to Law Enforcement Authorities (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Petty Offense)

The third suspect was cited with Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief misdemeanor charges.

Police asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of one of these incidents or anyone who has information about these crimes to contact Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or call the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

