2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday.

Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” police wrote in a news release. “During the investigation, officers were informed of a second shooting victim on the 1900 block of W. 11th St. Officers responded to that area and found another juvenile male with at least one gunshot wound.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims had to be flown by helicopter to another hospital for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Julee Quintana at 719-553-3384.

