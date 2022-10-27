WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

Shooting happened 10/25/22 in Douglas County. This video edited by DCSO was released 10/27. At Lincoln Station.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo.

The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.

“Deputies approached the vehicle when suspects from inside the vehicle opened fire on our deputies,” part of the news release reads. “6 deputies returned fire killing the two occupants inside the vehicle. One deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.”

On Thursday, the suspects were publicly identified as 31-year-old David Strain and 29-year-old Clarissa Daws, both from Pueblo. The video at the top of this article was edited by the sheriff’s office as they explain it is just a small portion of the “over 9-minute gunfire exchange” between the two suspects and deputies.

“It is quite obvious that the deputies gave the suspects every opportunity to follow commands, put their hands up, and get out of the car, to which instead they chose to start firing on my deputies,” said Sheriff Spurlock.

