Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set.

The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Melody Horton. Mitchell pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting a plea agreement could still be on the table. As of Thursday, a trial for Mitchell was still scheduled to take place Feb. 6.

CSPD is responding to a reported homicide in the 2700 block of E Las Vegas st. There is no threat to the public. Violent Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation. More details will be released as appropriate. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2022

