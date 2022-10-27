Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail

The trial date is set for a Colorado man accused of murdering his wife.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set.

The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Melody Horton. Mitchell pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting a plea agreement could still be on the table. As of Thursday, a trial for Mitchell was still scheduled to take place Feb. 6.

