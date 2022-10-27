State offering free mammograms to uninsured Coloradans

breast cancer ribbon
breast cancer ribbon(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The state of Colorado is making mammograms free for lower-income Coloradans.

“We want people to know their risk for breast cancer, how to reduce that risk, and when to get a mammogram. We also want to make sure they know where they can get a mammogram,” said Emily Kinsella, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Women’s Wellness Connection section manager.

In just Colorado alone, over 5,000 people will be diagnosed for breast cancer. The odds of surviving are high if it’s caught early, but many people lacking insurance are struggling to get regular, life-saving checkups. The American Cancer Society says that in 2019 (the most recent data available), 63 percent of uninsured women were not up to date on their breast cancer screening, compared to 70 percent of insured women who were getting regular exams.

“We know that finding cancer early can make a huge difference in treatment and outcome. We also know that in recent years, during the pandemic, many got behind on routine cancer screenings. Making sure we all get caught up on mammograms will save lives,” Kinsella said.

To help, the Women’s Wellness Connection program is offering free mammograms to individuals ages 21 to 64 without health insurance or limited insurance and with demonstrated financial need. The organization operates 100 clinics across Colorado.

“The Women’s Wellness Connection program exists so that cost, lack of health insurance, or immigration status don’t get in the way of individuals getting these crucial screenings to protect their health,” Kinsella said.

To find out more about the program, visit women’s wellness connection.org.

