Springs firefighters quickly snuff out fire burning near buildings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand on a grass fire burning near structures Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near South Academy and Astrozon around 6 a.m., where a fire was burning close to storage units.

The flames scorched a section of grass, but firefighters kept it away from the buildings. It was declared under control within the hour.

Fire danger has been in high across southern Colorado in recent days, with five blazes igniting just last weekend alone. 11 News chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe says that until snow hits the ground, that danger isn’t going anywhere.

Even on days like Thursday where temperatures are significantly colder than we’ve seen this fall, a wildfire could still spread rapidly if started.

“It only takes one mistake to cause a catastrophe,” Bledsoe said.

