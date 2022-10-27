Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

The bust recovered five vehicles and the arrests of three for vehicle theft.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments.

The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.

“Recently, law enforcement members ... conducted an operation and recovered five stolen vehicles with a total recovered value of just under $32,000,” the police department said. “Two male arrestees were charged with first-degree motor vehicle theft and a third female will have charges referred to the district attorney’s office for motor vehicle theft as well.”

A fourth suspect was detained for an unrelated warrant. Pueblo police she was also being held on a parole hold out of Denver.

“Law Enforcement would like to remind everyone to please close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Also, remember to hide items of value out of sight as we work together to reduce auto thefts.”

