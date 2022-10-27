Shooting investigation underway in Alamosa

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation in a small Colorado town on Thursday.

KKTV 11 News reached out to multiple agencies in Alamosa and at the state level for information, but very few details were available last time this article was updated at 4:50 p.m.

A social media post by the City of Alamosa provided a little information.

“There has been a report of a shooting,” part of the post reads. “Please avoid the area between Hunt Avenue to La Due from 12th to 13th Street. This is an active investigation. The suspect is in custody and there is no risk to the public at this time. More information will be released when available.”

Alamosa is located on the south side of the state, southwest of the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

KKTV 11 News will provide updates as they become available.

