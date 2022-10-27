Northbound I-25 closed in Castle Rock for crash

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is closed in Castle Rock due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

Information is limited at this time, but 11 News is told by State Patrol that the semi collided with a vehicle, trapping one of the drivers. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. about 2 miles south of the Plum Creek Parkway exit (181).

Firefighters are working to extricate the trapped driver from their vehicle. It’s unknown if anyone was seriously hurt, but a medical chopper was reportedly called off.

Drivers are strongly advised to use another route if traveling between Colorado Springs and Denver this morning.

