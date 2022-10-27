Grand Jury investigation underway for deadly shooting involving deputies in Colorado

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - WARNING: The videos at the bottom of this article contain graphic images. The video was shared with the public by Rathod Mohamedbha LLC Attorneys at Law, the law firm representing the family of Christian Glass.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney in Colorado announced a Grand Jury will be investigating a deadly shooting involving deputies.

The incident in question happened on June 10 in Clear Creek County. According to a news release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Christian Glass was shot following an interaction with deputies. The incident started when authorities received a call about a “motorist assist.”

“Deputies arrived and found a single vehicle, which appeared to have been involved in an accident,” part of the news release issued on June 11 by the sheriff’s office reads. “The driver and sole occupant, an adult white male, immediately became argumentative and uncooperative with the Deputies and had armed himself with a knife. Additional law enforcement officers arrived and for over an hour tried to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution. Deputies were able to break out the car windows and remove one knife. The suspect rearmed himself with a rock and a second knife. Deputies deployed lees-lethal bean bags, and Taser with negative results. The suspect eventually tried to stab an officer and was shot. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The suspect was eventually identified as Glass. The law firm representing the family of Glass believes the situation wasn’t handled properly by the law enforcement officers responding.

“From beginning to end, the officers escalated and proactively initiated force,” part of a news release issued Sept. 13 from Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC Attorneys at Law reads. “Christian had greeted the officers by making a heart sign with his hands. Christian, fully contained in his vehicle and presenting no threat, was eventually surrounded by seven officers with guns drawn from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Springs Police Department, Georgetown Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Division of Gaming. There was no need to threaten him with force; to draw guns; to break his car window; to fire beanbag rounds from a close distance; to tase him; to shoot him dead. From beginning to end, the officers on scene acted unconscionably and inhumanely. The Glass family agrees with Colorado State Patrol’s on-scene assessment that Christian had committed no crime, posed no threat to himself or others, and there was no reason for continued contact. These officers took a gentle, peaceful soul and extinguished it simply because it was ‘time to move the night on.’ The situation was so nonthreatening that the officers joked and laughed seconds before breaking Christian’s windows, about sending in the ‘cute girls.’ And yet, these officers, including the one who killed Christian, are still in uniform and have paid no price for their conduct.”

Now, a Grand Jury will look into whether or not the responding officers should face charges.

“After a comprehensive investigation, I now intend to bring this matter to the grand jury which, at my request, is scheduled to convene multiple times during the month of November,” said DA Heidi McCollum according to a news release. “When a peace officer shoots and wounds or kills another in Colorado, there are specific protocols to investigate and review such matters. It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgement -- in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death. Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case. The Grand Jury, through their subpoena power and sworn testimony, will aid us in reaching the right outcome. Once it is completed, I will share the findings with our community. The death of Christian Glass was a tragic event, and the condolences of my office remain with Mr. Glass’s family and friends through this difficult time.”

The law firm representing the family of Glass provided KKTV 11 News with the following statement after the DA’s announcement:

“The wheels of justice are turning in the right direction, and we support the efforts and diligence of the 5th Judicial District Attorney, Heidi McCollum, to empanel a Grand Jury. There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son Christian Glass. We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder. – Sally and Simon Glas”

WARNING: The below videos show body-camera footage of the incident was released by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC. It contains graphic images.

