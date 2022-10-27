Could be too late to winterize your sprinkler system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone with a sprinkler system in their yard will want to do a sprinkler blowout by Thursday at the latest.

This involves blowing pressurized air through a sprinkler’s underground lines to get any remaining water out of the pipes.

“Just like anything that would freeze, pipes can freeze, you know, water expands, causing that pipeline underground to crack or your copper manifold that sits on the side of your house, sometimes inside the house. Could potentially crack and that could be thousands of dollars of repair come spring,” explained Kirk Kuchin, owner of Manage Mowed, a landscaping maintenance company.

The rule of thumb is to do a sprinkler blowout early fall or before the first freeze.

Southern Colorado has already dipped into those freezing temperatures and is expecting to fall into the 20s Thursday night. This means if the window of opportunity hasn’t already closed, this should be done as soon as possible to avoid paying for repairs come springtime.

“It’s relative to what gets damaged, but I mean it could cost $1,000 or more for your copper manifold. Sprinkler heads, if that’s all that cracks, you’re lucky, that’s an hour of labor and $50,” explained Kuchin.

