Colorado voters to decide on third-party companies delivering alcohol to customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado voters will decide on allowing third-party companies to deliver alcohol to customers in the November midterm election.

11 News spoke with both sides of Proposition 126. A vote “yes” would allow third-party companies, like Door Dash, to deliver alcohol directly to customers on behalf of grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants and other liquor-licensed business. It would also permanently allow takeout and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants, which is currently scheduled to repeal in July 2025.

The Colorado Restaurant Association supports Proposition 126. Arguments for the proposition include, “allowing third-party delivery services to deliver alcohol will let many more stores and restaurants utilize delivery without having to devote the resources to meet burdensome requirements in current law,” according to Colorado’s blue book.

“All of the rules regarding liquor and so forth are still in place. This does not change any of that. They still have to serve alcohol responsibly. I feel like more options for everybody is always a positive thing and if people want to support local restaurants, this is another way to continue doing that,” said President and CEO of CRA Sonia Riggs. “The fact is, it is now and will remain illegal to serve alcohol to minors or people that are visibly intoxicated. That does not change. I know that liquor enforcement takes this very seriously.”

A vote “no” on Proposition 126 maintains current law, which requires businesses to use their won employees to deliver alcohol. Bars and restaurants may offer takeout and delivery of alcohol until July 2025.

The Keeping Colorado Local campaign is against Proposition 126. Arguments against the proposition include, “under this measure, retailers are not liable once alcohol leaves their premises, and enforcement of third-party alcohol delivery laws is expected to be more difficult as a result,” according to Colorado’s blue book.

“All of the sudden, you’ve quadrupled the number of outlets for people buying liquor. We’re just trying to protect our industry. It’s a risk for the public. It’s going to be a way a lot of younger people to able to access alcohol,” said Jim Little of Coaltrain Wine and Spirits in Colorado Springs. “Think about Door Dash, if one of their guys gets caught, who are never trained, they are not instructed as to how to deliver to people. We have to take pictures of the people, of the licenses. We have to make sure that person is over 21.”

According to Colorado’s blue book, alcohol delivery by liquor stores has been allowed since 1994, by wineries since 1997, by grocery and convenience stores since 2019 and by bars and restaurants since 2020. Limits on the amount of alcohol that may be offered for delivery or takeout from bars and restaurants remain in law, which are about two bottles of wine, 12 cans of beer and one liter of spirits per order.

Colorado’s Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.