Colorado Springs school district plans to add at least 250 preschool seats this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months.

The classroom celebrated on Wednesday is at Chipeta Elementary School, and it will bring the number of available preschool seats at the school to 32. This is just a fraction of the 250-300 seats district officials said they plan to add this year.

District 11 started this initiative ahead of the implementation of the Colorado Universal Preschool Program, set to begin next school year.

District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal said he hopes that this not only gets kids in classrooms and off of waitlists sooner, but the district also hopes it lessens some of the struggle of hiring teachers.

“It’s much easier to find one, two, half a dozen teachers between now and the end of January, which is our current plan, as compared to, say, this time next year if the state goes universal pre-K,” Gall said. “Then we need 30 pre-K teachers immediately starting the second week of August.”

District 11 said that another classroom will open at Scott Elementary School in November. They added that the other planned classrooms will open in phases as they hire teachers to fill them. More information about these teaching jobs can be found at their website.

