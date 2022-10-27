7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Emergency personnel say seven people were injured when a train derailed at an amusement park in Missouri.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. Officials say the train crash happened around 6 p.m. and the train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

Silver Dollar City reported six guests and one amusement park employee were injured, and their injuries are minor to moderate.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety were called to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson,...
Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson, Missouri.(ky3)

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Coverage by KKTV on the &amp;quot;Blizzard of '97&amp;quot;
A peek into the past: KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97′
Lone Tree deputy-involved shooting 10/26/2022
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station, one deputy with minor injuries
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Grand Jury investigation underway for deadly shooting involving deputies in Colorado
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $700M jackpot
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City