3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping

3 men sentenced for "brutal" attack.
3 men sentenced for "brutal" attack.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado Springs men were sentenced recently for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “brutal” assault.

The sheriff’s office is reporting the attack happened in August of 2021.

“The the victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and left on the side of the road in the 2400 block of North Interstate 25,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “An individual living in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.”

Investigators say they learned the victim had been robbed and assaulted by 20-year-old Nicolas Prater, 19-year-old Noah Hamilton and 21-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn. Both Prater and Hamilton were sentenced to six years in the Youth Offender System after pleading guilty to first-degree assault. Vaughn pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime and was sentenced to 90 days in jail along with eight years of probation.

The sheriff’s office adds the attack was “life-altering” for the victim. The sheriff’s office announced the sentences for the trio on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
D-11 administrative building.
Student identified in threat made at D11 high school
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs 10/26/22
Crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
Lone Tree deputy-involved shooting 10/26/2022
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station, one deputy with minor injuries

Latest News

Homicide investigation 6/24/22.
Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail
10/26/22
WATCH: Trial date set for murder suspect
Snow today, nice weekend ahead
Rain & snow today
Three men are accused of taking only “trophy parts” of an elk and a bear while hunting in...
Colorado poaching suspects accused of taking only ‘trophy parts’ of elk and bear, arrest papers say