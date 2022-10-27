3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado Springs men were sentenced recently for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “brutal” assault.

The sheriff’s office is reporting the attack happened in August of 2021.

“The the victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and left on the side of the road in the 2400 block of North Interstate 25,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “An individual living in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.”

Investigators say they learned the victim had been robbed and assaulted by 20-year-old Nicolas Prater, 19-year-old Noah Hamilton and 21-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn. Both Prater and Hamilton were sentenced to six years in the Youth Offender System after pleading guilty to first-degree assault. Vaughn pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime and was sentenced to 90 days in jail along with eight years of probation.

The sheriff’s office adds the attack was “life-altering” for the victim. The sheriff’s office announced the sentences for the trio on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.