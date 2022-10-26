Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Coverage by KKTV on the &amp;quot;Blizzard of '97&amp;quot;
A peek into the past: KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97′
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5...
No US-born Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses