Tax extension could pay for road improvements, one group worried plans are not detailed enough

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ballot issue 7A takes up a lot of room on your ballot and will let voters decide funding for major transportation projects.

The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority or PPRTA is made of of six regional governments consisting of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, unincorporated El Paso County, and the towns of Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.

Their projects are funded through a 1 cent sales tax. 55% of revenue is used for capital projects, 35% is used for maintenance and 10% is used for transit. Ballot issue 7A moves to extend the 55% used for capital projects for 10 years, ending in 2034, but does not raise the tax.

Mayor John Suthers says he supports 7A, “There is no backup plan because there’s not enough money in general funds budgets for those types of project.”

Mayor Suthers went on to say improvements are needed to keep up with population growth and that extending PPRTA is the only way to finance expensive projects.

A group called Colorado Springs Tax Payers tells us they have concerns the language used in some of the proposals is too vague. Co-founder Laura Carno had this to say, “There are other projects that could come into this PPRTA that we just don’t know about right now.”

A full list of projects can be found on your ballot.

