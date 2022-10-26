Student identified in threat made at D11 high school

D-11 administrative building.
D-11 administrative building.(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local high school is operating as normal, but with heightened security, after a threat was made.

District 11 officials say a threat was made over the Safe2Tell program Tuesday night involving Doherty High School. Officials were able to identify the student involved, who will be interviewed today.

D-11 says the threat is believed to not be credible, but it is still under investigation. The nature of the threat was not released.

