Student identified in threat made at D11 high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local high school is operating as normal, but with heightened security, after a threat was made.

District 11 officials say a threat was made over the Safe2Tell program Tuesday night involving Doherty High School. Officials were able to identify the student involved, who will be interviewed today.

D-11 says the threat is believed to not be credible, but it is still under investigation. The nature of the threat was not released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.