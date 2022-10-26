Stay safe trick-or-treating this Halloween with tips from CSFD

While trick-or-treating, Sheriff Thibodeaux says never do it alone.
By Aleah Burggraff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which means expect people out and about all weekend long.

“It makes it a little bit more complicated, because there are parties throughout the weekend. So, you’re going to have all kinds of activities that you need to be paying attention on the streets to,” explained Sunny Smaldino, Community, Education, and Outreach Supervisor for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

There are several steps parents can take to ensure their little monsters have a safe Halloween.

The first step is making sure your kids are visible in the dark.

“So, making sure you have some kind of thing that identifies that you’re out and about. Those darker costumes, make sure you have a reflective strip somewhere on it, even if it’s on the back, glow necklaces, glow bracelets, flashlights,” said Smaldino.

Consider painting faces instead of wearing masks to increase your trick-or-treater’s own ability to see.

Homemade costumes are fun, but can be a hazard if they are too long for tripping or catching on fire.

Double check costumes with lights to ensure they are working efficiently to avoid a fire starting.

Help avoid fire issues all together by purchasing a costume from a store.

“So, the costumes you buy at a costume shop are going to have a fire rating to them. That means if they did get by something hot, they are less likelihood of combusting or catching on fire because they are treated with a fire retardant,” explained Smaldino.

When it comes to Halloween decorations, avoid using real candles especially around flammable, or dry decorations such as cornstalks.

If you’re expecting trick-o-treaters to ring your doorbell this year, keep your porch well kept so nobody trips and falls.

“Make sure that you as a parent, if you’re watching those kiddos go up, make sure you’re watching where they’re walking, making sure they are aware of any sort of trip hazards, said Smaldino.

Try to avoid homes without porch lights on and never let your kids go inside a strangers home.

