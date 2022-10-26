Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.

The victims were reportedly killed on April 8 in the 3700 block of N. Peoria St. in Denver.

“It is believed the suspects are three to four young men known to law enforcement, however, more information is needed to bring charges against them,” part of a reward poster sent out by the ATF reads.

A $12,000 reward is being offered in the case. The reward poster issued by the ATF at the top of this article states the crime happened on April 2, while the Denver Police are reporting the incident happened on April 8. KKTV 11 News is working to clarify which day the violent act was carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS.

#Denver, do you have any information about this homicide? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 -- you can remain anonymous and earn up to a $12k reward! pic.twitter.com/Mv9imJ3gfb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 25, 2022

