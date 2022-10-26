Public asked for help locating missing El Paso County woman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff’s deputies need your finding a missing senior.
Teresa Hibbison, 66, was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield. She is considered endangered and there are concerns for her well-being.
Hibbison is 5-foot-6 with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue pullover with black pants and pink sandals. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 719-390-5555.
