Poaching suspects accused of taking only “trophy parts” of elk and bear, arrest papers say

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three men are accused of taking just “trophy parts” of an elk and a bear while hunting in mid-September near 11 Mile State Park, according to Park County arrest affidavits.

Robert, Richard, and David Schlitt are facing illegal hunting charges after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers began a poaching investigation. Arrest papers say, officers were tipped off by other hunters who saw what they thought was “suspicious activity” from the three men. The report came in through Operation Game Thief, an illegal hunting tip line through CPW.

The papers confirm David Schlitt is the father of Robert and Richard Schlitt. The three were reportedly hunting near Pruden Creek when another group of hunters they had reportedly been communicating with reported that the Schlitt’s had killed an elk, and only took the head.

The arrest papers go on to say, the men discussed killing bear with other hunters, too. Officers investigated in the area where the bear was allegedly killed, and arrest papers say an officer found a bear carcass without it’s paws, head, and skin. The arrest papers say the men reportedly took those parts of the animal, leaving the rest behind.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say that is one of the most common forms of poaching they see.

“It is fairly common for people to just take some of those trophy parts and not actually take any of the meat when they’re poaching,” said Tim Kroening from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He talked with 11 News about poaching in general, given that the agency said it would not comment on the open investigation. Kroening said taking the meat out of the field is required by law when hunting in Colorado.

Robert Schlitt talked only to 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry the day after a Colorado Springs home was searched by CPW in the investigation. He defended his and his family’s hunting.

“It’s all hearsay right now ... Whatever was told to the game warden was somebody else’s opinion ... We are ethical hunters,” Schlitt told Henry.

Click here for 11 News’s initial coverage of the investigation.

All three suspects are due in Park County Court Monday, October 31.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Coverage by KKTV on the &amp;quot;Blizzard of '97&amp;quot;
A peek into the past: KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97′
Lone Tree deputy-involved shooting 10/26/2022
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station, one deputy with minor injuries
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars

Latest News

Crash on I-25 on Sunday morning
Man suspected of DUI for deadly head-on crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs
Homicide reward poster.
Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case
Crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs 10/26/22
Crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs school district plans to add at least 250 preschool seats this year
WATCH: Colorado Springs school district to add at least 250 free preschool seats