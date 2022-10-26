Poaching suspects accused of taking only “trophy parts” of elk and bear, arrest papers say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three men are accused of taking just “trophy parts” of an elk and a bear while hunting in mid-September near 11 Mile State Park, according to Park County arrest affidavits.

Robert, Richard, and David Schlitt are facing illegal hunting charges after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers began a poaching investigation. Arrest papers say, officers were tipped off by other hunters who saw what they thought was “suspicious activity” from the three men. The report came in through Operation Game Thief, an illegal hunting tip line through CPW.

The papers confirm David Schlitt is the father of Robert and Richard Schlitt. The three were reportedly hunting near Pruden Creek when another group of hunters they had reportedly been communicating with reported that the Schlitt’s had killed an elk, and only took the head.

The arrest papers go on to say, the men discussed killing bear with other hunters, too. Officers investigated in the area where the bear was allegedly killed, and arrest papers say an officer found a bear carcass without it’s paws, head, and skin. The arrest papers say the men reportedly took those parts of the animal, leaving the rest behind.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say that is one of the most common forms of poaching they see.

“It is fairly common for people to just take some of those trophy parts and not actually take any of the meat when they’re poaching,” said Tim Kroening from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He talked with 11 News about poaching in general, given that the agency said it would not comment on the open investigation. Kroening said taking the meat out of the field is required by law when hunting in Colorado.

Robert Schlitt talked only to 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry the day after a Colorado Springs home was searched by CPW in the investigation. He defended his and his family’s hunting.

“It’s all hearsay right now ... Whatever was told to the game warden was somebody else’s opinion ... We are ethical hunters,” Schlitt told Henry.

All three suspects are due in Park County Court Monday, October 31.

