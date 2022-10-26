Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Aurora Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man has been arrested after fatally shooting his boss following an argument, police say.

According to Aurora police, Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers were called to the business Thursday night for reports of a shooting somewhere on the property. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Love and his employer.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Love, who police say fled the scene before officers arrived, was later found in a vehicle and arrested without further incident.

According to KDVR, Love shot his boss because his middle initial was incorrect on his paycheck, preventing him from being able to cash it.

Frustrated he was unable to cash his check, Love drove to the business where he got into an argument with his employers, KDVR reports. He then shot 52-year-old Marvin Johnson in the face, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Coverage by KKTV on the &amp;quot;Blizzard of '97&amp;quot;
A peek into the past: KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97′
The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars
Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca

Latest News

Darrll Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday,...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Joined by administration officials, including Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit...
Biden administration targets fees
Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to...
‘Shrinkflation’ hits Halloween candy
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Judge orders former Trump chief of staff to testify in Georgia election probe
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
Dad arrested for DUI after passing out in elementary school pickup line, police say