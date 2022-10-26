Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Coverage by KKTV on the &amp;quot;Blizzard of '97&amp;quot;
A peek into the past: KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97′
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars
The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs

Latest News

The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
More kids to ride in ‘clean’ school buses, mostly electric
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Rain & Snow Chances Tomorrow
Rain & Snow chances tomorrow
10/26/22
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs