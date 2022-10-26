Kremlin: Putin monitors drills of Russia’s nuclear forces

A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Leo Correa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:51 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, the Kremlin said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets.

Washington has said that Moscow informed it about the drills in advance.

The Russian exercise comes amid Moscow’s warnings of a purported Ukrainian plot to detonate a radioactive device commonly known as a “dirty bomb” in a false flag attack to blame Russia. Ukraine and its allies strongly reject the allegation.

Ukrainian troops are thinking up new ways to blunt Russia's massive assault, despite a lack of heavy weapons. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Coverage by KKTV on the &amp;quot;Blizzard of '97&amp;quot;
A peek into the past, KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97″
The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars
Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca

Latest News

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office logo.
73-year-old woman shot and killed in Pueblo County, homicide investigation underway
Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Lone Tree deputy-involved shooting 10/26/2022
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station, one deputy with minor injuries