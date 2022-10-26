Firefighters urge Coloradans to cleanup fall leaves, pine needles for fire mitigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local firefighters are urging Coloradans to cleanup fall leaves and other yard debris for fire mitigation.

11 News spoke with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, who says now is the time to do some cleanup.

“Make sure all the gutters are clean, and get rid of the leaves and debris that collects over the year... pine needles and such, that may get up against the house,” said Fire Marshal Brett Lacey. “When all of that debris gets to clogging our storm drains, that’s when we can run into flood potential because we can still get rain showers this time of year, as well as heavy snow and then we have melt.”

Firefighters want to remind Coloradans that wildfire season is all year long in the state, as some of Colorado’s most destructive wildfires happened in November and December.

“When we find a home that has been cleaned up, raked and there’s nothing against the house, it makes our job a lot easier to defend that home and protect it from whatever fire it may be,” said Lacey.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, not cleaning up fall leaves can be a violation of City code and can result in a fine. Instead of blowing leaves yard waste into the street try:

Composting: Researchers found that mulching leaves in the fall resulted in a greener lawn and up to 80% less dandelions the following springs. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers it a form of recycling that prevents filling our landfills, helps prevent pollution, enriches soils and reduces the production of methane gas.

Mulching: Using a mower to shred leaves speeds up their decomposition. The shredded leaves make excellent mulch and can be used in flower or vegetable gardens as a natural fertilizer and soil conditioner.

