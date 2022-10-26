Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own

Joe Schmidt's family launches the "Save Our Daddy" campaign to find a donor because Joe's only kidney is failing.
By Emily Matesic and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man, married and a father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, he now needs a new kidney of his own.

For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to machines helping to keep him alive.

“There are days that are better than others. Lately, it’s been I haven’t felt as good as I have in the past, but I have zero kidney function now, so everything is dependent on dialysis,” he said.

The 38-year-old, married father of six learned about 18 months ago that his only kidney was failing, WBAY reports.

“In 2020, I went in for high blood pressure. They did some tests and said I’m Stage 4 kidney failure,” Schmidt said.

It turns out that like his sister, who he donated a kidney to back in 2008, Schmidt has a rare and genetic form of chronic kidney disease. It’s something doctors have only recently discovered.

“When I donated to my sister, I was 21, 22, and they did all the testing. I was healthy. They didn’t know about this autoimmune one,” he said.

With zero function in his only kidney, Schmidt was recently added to the transplant list through the Mayo Clinic. His ideal donor would be a healthy man or woman with an O-negative blood type, the same as Schmidt’s.

It’s a search that’s proving to be a challenge.

“There’s somebody out there, somewhere. We don’t know who they are, but somebody out there is going to save my kids’ dad’s life. I know they’re out there. It’s just finding that person,” said his wife, Angie.

The family has taken to social media with the “Save Our Daddy” campaign to share Schmidt’s story in hopes someone will volunteer to be his donor.

“It would be good to get back to a normal life and be able to do stuff, do everything,” he said.

“He can’t live forever like this, so a kidney would literally save his life,” his wife said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

