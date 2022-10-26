El Paso County sees strong early voter turn out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are about two weeks away from midterm elections and according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office, more people are casting their ballot.

Midterm elections have historically lower number of voters than presidential election years, however in comparison to 2018′s midterm turnout, El Paso County is up by a few thousand.

Ballots were sent out about a week ago and the clerk’s office said more than 32,000 ballots have already been returned.

Chuck Broerman, El Paso County’s Clerk and Recorder, said his office is expecting an overall 60% voter turn out, a higher number than he said the office is used to seeing for midterms.

Broerman said that El Paso County is seeing a 7% over performance by republican registered voters and almost 7% below performance for democratic voters.

While it it still early, Josh Dunn, a political science professor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, said it’s not surprising to see the opposite party of the current president be eager to get their votes in. He also added that it remains to be seen if the current split will continue.

Dunn said that voters’ viewpoint on issues like inflation and the economy, no matter what side they are on, push them to the make their voices heard.

“I would be surprised if you didn’t see a higher turn out in El Paso County compared to 2018,” said Dunn.

Statewide, El Paso County has had the largest amount of ballots returned so far.

The last day to send your ballot by the United States Postal Service is Oct. 31. You will have until 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to cast your vote.

