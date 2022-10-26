Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs along Garden of the Gods Road

Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

CSPD is reporting they received a call at about 8:13 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly struck a person in the eastbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road near I-25. Last time this article was updated at 10:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes were still closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Details on the condition of the pedestrian were not available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire at intersection east of downtown
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

10/23/22
WATCH: Tumbleweeds cover an El Paso County road
10/25/22
WATCH: Death now a homicide investigation in Pueblo County
El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms
WATCH- El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms
El Paso County early voting for midterm election
Tax extension could pay for road improvements, one group worried plans are not detailed enough