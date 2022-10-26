Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs along Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

CSPD is reporting they received a call at about 8:13 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly struck a person in the eastbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road near I-25. Last time this article was updated at 10:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes were still closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Details on the condition of the pedestrian were not available.

