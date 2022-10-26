Crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a cyclist was under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting that at about 3 p.m. they received a call for the crash along Vindicator Drive near Winter Haven Drive. The area is just east of Ute Valley Park.

As of 3:45 p.m., eastbound Vindicator was closed. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Details on injuries were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a road closure and provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.