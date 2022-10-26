2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station, one deputy with minor injuries

LONE TREE, Colo. (KKTV) - Two suspects were killed by Douglas County deputies at an RTD train station.

Douglas County deputies were patrolling the RTD Lincoln Station parking lot in Lone Tree and saw a suspicious black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out. When deputies approached the car, the suspects opened fire.

According to DCSO, six deputies returned fire, killing two people inside the car. One deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Kia was confirmed stolen.

Officer Involved Shooting Update:

DCSO Deputies were patrolling the RTD Lincoln Station Parking Lot at 10203 Station Way, Lonetree and saw a suspicious Black Kia with no License Plates and the locks punched out. When deputies approached the vehicle suspects opened fire. pic.twitter.com/1pJe8L7jLR — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) October 26, 2022

A shelter in place order was issued around 12:30 a.m. on social media, but has since been lifted.

DCSO posted on social media, “Please be advised that the RTD Lincoln Station Parking Lot and Ramp will be closed until further notice. Please make arrangements for the Ridgegate or Park Meadows RTD locations while the investigation is completed.”

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.