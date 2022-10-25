Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs

The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.
The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:15 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday.

A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911.

“We were just driving through, and as soon as we hit the bridge, it was really blazing up,” Rita told 11 News. “So, I’m like, ‘Do you think anyone called 911?’ So, I called 911 and they finally got everybody here.”

Rita, who did not provide a last name, told 11 News the flames were climbing into the brush.

“It was really high. It was going up this tree and then a few trees really popping loud almost like gunfire or something, like ‘bang, bang.’”

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, and the last truck was seen leaving the scene about 4:15 a.m.

The fire came just hours after a small blaze started at the site of a homeless camp on the east side of the city.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown how the fire at Las Vegas and Janitell was started, or how big it got before it was contained.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

