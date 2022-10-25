VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during chase between motorcyclist, police

A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into flames. (Source: KHBS, KHOG, ARKANSAS STATE POLICE, CNN)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KHBS) - A police chase with a motorcyclist in Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month ended in flames.

Arkansas State Police troopers tased the driver of a speeding motorcycle without knowing his backpack was filled with gasoline.

In the video released by police, a state trooper tried pulling over a motorcyclist in Little Rock for not having a license plate at about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Gaylor, is seen ignoring all traffic signals and weaving through cars.

As Gaylor worked his way toward Interstate 30, a second state trooper encountered him.

Gaylor continued into North Little Rock, exiting the freeway and traveling along the sidewalks of a shopping center.

Police say one trooper used their taser, causing the gasoline-filled backpack to burst into flames.

Troopers extinguished the fire and provided aid to Gaylor until paramedics arrived.

Police say Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to recover. He faces several charges, including felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire at intersection east of downtown
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Salvador Bailon
Alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man captured in La Junta
Writer-director James Gunn appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles on...
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery