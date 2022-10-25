UPDATE: One woman dead after head-on crash on I-25

Near North Academy exit
Crash on I-25 on Sunday morning
Crash on I-25 on Sunday morning(KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A woman is dead after a head-on crash on I-25 Sunday morning.

Just after midnight Sunday, Colorado State Troopers said a 23-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit.

Troopers said the man hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 56-year-old woman, who was identified as Karen Harris.

Harris died at the hospital.

The driver of Chrysler sustained serious injuries.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor and charges have not been filed.

We will update this article as we learn more.

