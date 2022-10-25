Tumbleweed cleanup underway; Home southeast of Colorado Springs sees some relief

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The home that KKTV showed you Sunday, blanketed in tumbleweeds, is seeing some relief.

A junk removal company arrived Monday afternoon to haul masses of tumbleweeds away.

“You couldn’t see out the front door, you could just see tumbleweeds,” said Nyla Wright, a woman who lives at the home.

She says many neighbors came together to help clear the tumbleweeds Sunday night... but the wind had another plan.

“Some people brought rakes, some people were just using their hands ... After everything, it just came right back. The pile just came right back,” Wright said.

She even had to send a photo to her boss explaining why she could not make it to work-- because her car had been swallowed by the tumbleweeds.

“I had to take a screenshot of this house being on the news,” Wright said. “I had to send it to my boss because where I work they said it wasn’t as bad, and so that was proof that I couldn’t get out.”

The homeowner tells 11 News, local government took care of the tumbleweeds that were in the street, but those that were on his property were his responsibility to clean up. He said it was estimated the cleanup work would cost anywhere between $200 to $600.

