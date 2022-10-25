State Patrol: Suspected drunk driver injured after colliding with tractor

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers say a driver was drunk when they crashed into a parked tractor over the weekend.

According to State Patrol, 23-year-old Marilu Zamora Felix was westbound on Rio Grande County Road 8 just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they lost control of their Honda Accord and ran off the road. Felix smashed through a fence, then spun into a field, where they finally came to a stop after hitting the tractor. Felix was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened east of Del Norte. Felix was transported to the local Rio Grande Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, but State Patrol says alcohol was a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire at intersection east of downtown
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Rainbow Fentanyl
Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips
Police responded to an animal attack in the City of Golden on 9/14/2022
Charges filed after grandma killed by dogs in Colorado
Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
All five wildfires burned between three to 300 acres. One was caused by downed power lines...
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days in Pikes Peak Region