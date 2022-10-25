State Patrol: Suspected drunk driver injured after colliding with tractor

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers say a driver was drunk when they crashed into a parked tractor over the weekend.

According to State Patrol, 23-year-old Marilu Zamora Felix was westbound on Rio Grande County Road 8 just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they lost control of their Honda Accord and ran off the road. Felix smashed through a fence, then spun into a field, where they finally came to a stop after hitting the tractor. Felix was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened east of Del Norte. Felix was transported to the local Rio Grande Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, but State Patrol says alcohol was a contributing factor.

