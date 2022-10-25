Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kids candy.

Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News Reporter Alexa Belcastro spoke with Colorado Springs Police on what you should look out for this Halloween.

Police want parents to be cautious this Halloween, especially when going through their kids candy. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning people about rainbow fentanyl. It’s been found all over the country, but recently, a little more than six grams were seized by Trinidad Police, according to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Rainbow fentanyl comes in all different shapes, colors and sizes, appearing like a piece of candy. The DEA says this is very dangerous and fentanyl continues to remain the deadliest drug threat in the country. The DEA adds drug poisoning is the leading killer of Americans between the ages 18-45.

When 11 News spoke with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Monday, they said pay close attention to your child’s candy packaging on Halloween.

”It is always important to look at the packaging if the packaging looks like it has been played with or tampered with in any way, discard that candy,” CSPD Spokesperson Robert Tornabene said. “You should maybe open the candy with your child to take a look at it to make sure it is the traditional candy and that there was not something else substituted in what would be considered a traditional candy wrapper.”

Police also say if your child does go trick or treating alone to make sure that they do not eat the candy until they get home and you can look through it together.

