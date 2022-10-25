Police: Car owner, suspects trade gunfire during attempted vehicle theft

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be car theft victim chased off the suspects Monday night.

Police say the vehicle owner interrupted the two suspects in the middle of stealing the vehicle.

“One of the suspects fired a round at the victim. The victim was armed and fired back at the suspects,” police said.

The suspects then jumped in another car parked nearby and fled -- leaving behind the vehicle they had hoped to take.

The car owner was uninjured, and police do not believe any of the suspects were shot. At the time of this writing, no suspect descriptions have been made available.

The crime was reported just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Chelton Road and Landmark Lane. Anyone with information that can help police is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

