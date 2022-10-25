A peek into the past, KKTV’s coverage on ‘The Blizzard of ‘97″

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From snowdrifts as high as 15 feet to sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. Twenty five years ago on Oct. 24, 1997, one of the worst and deadliest storms struck Colorado.

More than two decades later, it is more commonly known as “The Blizzard of ‘97.” Four people lost their lives and thousands of cattle were killed in the storm. The snow started falling and it didn’t let up.

Travel was nearly impossible as hundreds of cars and trucks became stranded in the deep snow along Colorado roadways. Through the storm, 11 News was there as one couple was able to coordinate a wedding. Play the video at the top of this article for a look back at some of KKTV’s coverage of the storm 25 years ago.

Snow totals according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in southern Colorado were:

Colorado Springs: 24 inches

Palmer Lake: 52 inches

Monument: 48 inches

Black Forest: 36 to 48 inches

Woodland Park: 24 inches

Las Animas: 18 inches

Pueblo West: 12 inches

Trinidad: 11 to 14 inches

Westcliffe: 12 to 18 inches

Yoder: 12 inches

Snowdrift heights according to the NWS:

Colorado Springs: 4 to 8 feet

Palmer Lake: 15 feet

Monument: 6 to 10 feet

Black Forest: 5 feet

Las Animas: 6 feet

Pueblo West: 2 feet

Trinidad: 5 feet

Yoder: 15 feet