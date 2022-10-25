Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars

Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.
Salvador Bailon is suspected of trying to kill his wife.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is reporting a man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado is behind bars.

Salvador Bailon, 34, was wanted by the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office asked the public for help with locating him on Saturday, stating he was considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force developed information that led them to a mobile home near Garfield Ave and W. 12TH Street on Monday. The area is on the southwest side of La Junta.

“After nearly three hours on scene, Bailon exited the residence and was taken into custody,” part of a news release from the U.S. Marshals reads. “He was immediately turned over to Crowley County Sheriff’s Deputies to be transported and booked into jail. Bailon was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, both for charges related to domestic violence. The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing charges for attempted homicide after Bailon allegedly assaulted his common-law wife, put a gun to her head, and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, the firearm malfunctioned and failed to fire.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire at intersection east of downtown
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Children's Hospital Colorado says it's location in Colorado Springs is "busy" but they are able...
Children’s Hosptial Colorado is “busy” amid unusual RSV cases spike, combined with flu and COVID cases
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office logo.
73-year-old woman shot and killed in Pueblo County, homicide investigation underway
Salvador Bailon
Alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man captured in La Junta
Small grass fire in Colorado Springs.
Crews quickly extinguish a small grass fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday