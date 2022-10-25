Man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado behind bars

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is reporting a man suspected of trying to kill his wife in Colorado is behind bars.

Salvador Bailon, 34, was wanted by the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office asked the public for help with locating him on Saturday, stating he was considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force developed information that led them to a mobile home near Garfield Ave and W. 12TH Street on Monday. The area is on the southwest side of La Junta.

“After nearly three hours on scene, Bailon exited the residence and was taken into custody,” part of a news release from the U.S. Marshals reads. “He was immediately turned over to Crowley County Sheriff’s Deputies to be transported and booked into jail. Bailon was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, both for charges related to domestic violence. The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing charges for attempted homicide after Bailon allegedly assaulted his common-law wife, put a gun to her head, and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, the firearm malfunctioned and failed to fire.”

