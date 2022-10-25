Law enforcement in Otero County searching for missing child

Juan Ramirez
Juan Ramirez(Otero County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to keep their eyes out for a missing child.

Juan Ramirez was last seen at 7:40 Tuesday morning in the area of Florence and 9th in Fowler. The sheriff’s office says it’s urgent he’s found.

Juan is 13 years old and was last seen wearing the hoodie he is pictured in at the top of this page. Call 719-254-3344 immediately if you know where he is.

