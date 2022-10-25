Former Florence City Council member arrested for alleged child sex assault

Anthony Esquibel
Anthony Esquibel(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:38 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Florence City Council member is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that 68-year-old Anthony Esquibel had been arrested earlier that day and was being held without bond in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said Esquibel had been under investigation for the allegations prior to the arrest but did not elaborate further.

A spokesperson for the Fremont County City Council confirmed Esquibel once served on the council. 11 News has learned he was one of the six who resigned en masse earlier this year, capping off a period of turmoil in the small community that included the arrest of a former city manager for allegations of stalking and non-consensual sexual contact, among other charges.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Alejandro Jimenez at 719-276-5560.

