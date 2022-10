COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting they quickly extinguished a small grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. CSFD announced on social media the fire near Highway 24 and S. Union Boulevard was out.

Some video was shared to CSFD’s Twitter account:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small #grassfire that is now out at Union and Hwy 24. Firefighters will remain on scene to extinguish hotspots. Please be careful of crews working in the area pic.twitter.com/HwHPBgojRF — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2022

