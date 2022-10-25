Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire near Pikes Peak and N. Academy
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Our crew on scene says there is still smoke in the area.
Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and N. Academy around 8 p.m. Monday evening. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long. No structures were threatened.
According to a tweet by CSFD, the fire was about 500 feet from the road and firefighters had trouble accessing it. Firefighters say it started in a homeless camp, but firefighters have not been able to pinpoint a cause.
No one is injured.
Firefighers plan to remain on scene for part of the night.
Stay with KKTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.