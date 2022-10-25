Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire near Pikes Peak and N. Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Our crew on scene says there is still smoke in the area.

Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and N. Academy around 8 p.m. Monday evening. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long. No structures were threatened.

According to a tweet by CSFD, the fire was about 500 feet from the road and firefighters had trouble accessing it. Firefighters say it started in a homeless camp, but firefighters have not been able to pinpoint a cause.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire

E PIKES PEAK AV/S ACADEMY BL

SB W OF

Radio CMD4.CSFD

SMALL GRASS/BRUSH FIRE

No structures threatened, and crews are making access now. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2022

No one is injured.

Firefighers plan to remain on scene for part of the night.

Stay with KKTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.