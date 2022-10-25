Colorado ski season kicks off with opening of Arapahoe Basin Sunday

A-Basin opening day 10/23/2022
A-Basin opening day 10/23/2022(Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:20 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news skiers and snowboarders! The 2022-2023 Colorado ski season kicked off Sunday with the opening of Arapahoe Basin.

A-Basin is the longest ski and ride in Colorado, and is expected to last until about June. Snowmaking this season started October 9, paused for warm weather, then started up again October 12. Last season, A-Basin opened October 17. The earliest opening day ever was October 9, 2009.

According to onthesnow.com, many Colorado ski resorts are tentatively opening late November to early December.

Vail, Copper and Steamboat mountains posted videos of their recent snowmaking.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo, toddler hospitalized
Deadly crash in Costilla County 10/24/22.
Teen dies following crash near Blanca
Huge piles of tumbleweeds are not an uncommon occurrence in areas east and south of Colorado...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire at intersection east of downtown
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

WATCH: Fire breaks out in south Colorado Springs
The fire can be seen burning by a creek in the area of Janitell and Las Vegas.
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
Company comes to haul away tumbleweeds that were brought in by Sunday's strong and persistent...
Tumbleweed cleanup underway; Home southeast of Colorado Springs sees some relief
Cooler day, then nice until Thursday
Nice Tuesday