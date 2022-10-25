Colorado ski season kicks off with opening of Arapahoe Basin Sunday
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:20 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news skiers and snowboarders! The 2022-2023 Colorado ski season kicked off Sunday with the opening of Arapahoe Basin.
A-Basin is the longest ski and ride in Colorado, and is expected to last until about June. Snowmaking this season started October 9, paused for warm weather, then started up again October 12. Last season, A-Basin opened October 17. The earliest opening day ever was October 9, 2009.
According to onthesnow.com, many Colorado ski resorts are tentatively opening late November to early December.
Vail, Copper and Steamboat mountains posted videos of their recent snowmaking.
