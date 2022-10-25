Children’s Hosptial Colorado is “busy” amid unusual RSV cases spike, combined with flu and COVID cases

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Health experts across the country have been warning of a “tripledemic,” saying cases of three respiratory viruses in children could spike all at once.

RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases are all circulating, experts say. The Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs says, RSV cases are the driving concern right now.

“So we are in the midst of our RSV season, which is very atypical,” said Dr. Michael DiStefano. “We typically see RSV increasing in December or January, peeking somewhere between January and March ... We are in October, and we are in the midst of our RSV season so it is very unusual.”

He also says he’s seeing more severe cases, with more children needing to be on oxygen and receive other breathing treatments for the virus.

Concerns are greater for infants under 2 years old.

“RSV is problematic for the younger kids. Really, it’s the younger airways,” DiStefano said. “The older you get, your airways get bigger. What RSV ends up doing is swelling in the airway and it produces mucus. If you can imagine a smaller air tube, a little bit of mucus is going to go a long way to cause problems.”

He says parents should watch for this symptom as the main sign that their child should not be treated at home and needs to see a doctor.

“They typically are doing something called seesaw breathing... The belly is coming out, chest is coming in, it’s something called retractions. They are really obvious. It’s not something that you would look at them and say, ‘I wonder if they are struggling to breathe or not.’” DiStefano added.

Click here for parent resources from Children’s Hospital Colorado on RSV.

