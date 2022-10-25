73-year-old woman shot and killed in Pueblo County, homicide investigation underway

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office logo.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old woman was shot and killed on Friday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office is reporting deputies were called to the 4700 block of Bergemann Road at about 7 p.m. and found the body of Patti Magby. The area is southwest of Pueblo. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced her death is considered a homicide.

Last time this article was updated, it wasn’t clear if investigators had any potential leads on a possible suspect or suspects.

“No further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office added in a tweet to the public.

As more information becomes available KKTV 11 News will provide updates in the future.

