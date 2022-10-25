68-year-old arrested in Fremont County for alleged child sex assault

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 68-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Florence resident Anthony Esquibel Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Esquibel had been under investigation for the allegations prior to the arrest but did not elaborate further.

Esquibel is currently being held without bond in the county jail.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Alejandro Jimenez at 719-276-5560.

