Voice of the consumer: Hearing aids can now be bought over the counter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In an historic move, hearing aids are now available to purchase over the counter without a prescription.

Hearing loss is the third-most-chronic health condition in older adults. Experts estimate the devices could help about 30 million Americans. The Food and Drug Administration issued the ruling in August, allowing adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids directly from stores or online.

Major retailers will sell hearing aids over-the-counter now, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Best Buy and more. The move expands access and brings lower prices for consumers. For example, hearing aids are being sold for around $800 at Walgreens. Similar models sold by specialists costs thousands of dollars, according to White House officials.

I spoke to some experts in Colorado about what you need to know if you are thinking of getting some. The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is a nonprofit organization that helps consumers with hearing loss. The advocacy group provides consumers with information on technology and medical advancements, support and resources, and more.

“I’m the president of the HLAA, Boulder Chapter,” said Debbie Mohney. “I do have hearing loss, I’m a consumer. We have four chapters in Colorado: Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Western Colorado.

“I’m excited because over-the-counter hearing aids mean adults with mild to moderate hearing loss will have more choices. They won’t have to see a doctor or a hearing-health care provider first,” said Mohney. “In our chapter, I’ve had people come to us with mild hearing loss, they know they aren’t hearing well, but when they go to the audiologist, they don’t have enough hearing loss to qualify for hearing aids.

Access to the over-the-counter hearing aids mean that they can start using hearing aids earlier and adjust to them before their hearing loss gets worse. Untreated hearing loss has been linked to other serious illnesses, isolation and cognitive decline.”

The American Academy of Audiology recommends seeing an audiologist first if you are thinking of buying one.

“I always urge people to see their ENT (ear, nose and throat) doctor and an audiologist, and it never hurts to have a baseline hearing test. If there’s something more serious going on, it’s also better to catch that, too,” said Mohney. “The longer you wait, the harder it can be to do something about it. The earlier you can start getting used to hearing aids, the better.”

Make sure to check the return policy before you buy the devices. The FDA does not require that the devices be returnable. However, the return policy must be listed on the package.

You can find out more information at HearlingLoss.org.

